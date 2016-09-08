Hvert år blir 15 millioner barn giftet bort. Mange av dem kidnappet, solgt og misbrukt.

I Aftenpostens nye TV-serie Stuck reiser Emilie Beck (25) fra Nøtterøy ut i verden for å møte noen av dem og fortelle deres historie.

English:

15 million children are forced into marriage each year. Many of them kidnapped, sold and abused. Emilie Beck (25) traveled the world to meet some of them, and tell their stories.

One of the countries in the world with the most child brides is Bangladesh. Emilie is invited to a wedding where no one wants to admit the age of the bride. Just as her father in law carries the crying girl away from her parents she loses continuousness.

Serien er produsert for Aftenposten av TV Wonder AS i samarbeid med Plan International Norge. (regi: Geir Fredriksen)