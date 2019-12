Pelspupper, sang og dataanimert grafikk. Skarpe penner gir «Cats» sterk kritikk.

The setting is London, it does look post-nuclear

There aren’t any people, so maybe there were

Bomb blasts – or maybe a bio disaster

Causing cat-human mutants with digital fur.

(...)

When you notice these cats in profound meditation

With a digitally created frown on their brow

Their minds are engaged in a rapt contemplation

Of the thought, of the thought, of what on earth to do now.

“Pretend to be cats!” says a director. They reply ...

“Me? How?”