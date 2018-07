On the cover of @aftenposten today, talking caesarian-shaming and «the birth police» in the weekend magazine @amagasinet. Whether you go vaginal or end up on the operating table: We are all mothers. Our journeys are all difficult, painful and beautiful. There are no easy shortcuts and we are all strong, no matter how we deliver the miracle of new life into this world. Instead of shaming other women’s choices we should support each other. Motherhood is difficult enough as it is, the least we can do is back each other up with sisterhood. . . #csection #caesarian #pregnancy #birth #pregnant #naturalbirth #csectionrecovery #bump #pregnantbelly #thebump #sisterhood #feminism

