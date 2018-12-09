I vårt komplekse, innbyrdes avhengige globale økosystem er livet i ferd med å dø, og arter utryddes i stadig raskere takt. Klimakrisen griper om seg mye raskere enn tidligere spådd. Hver eneste dag blir 200 arter utryddet. Dette er en fortvilet situasjon som ikke kan fortsette.

Politiske ledere over hele verden svikter når de lar være å forholde seg til miljøkrisen. Om den globale konsernkapitalismen får fortsette å drive den internasjonale økonomien, er en global katastrofe uunngåelig.

Politisk lammelse

Det har oppstått en passivitet og selvtilfredshet i Storbritannia, USA, Australia, Brasil og gjennom hele Afrika og Asia. Dette er resultatet av de mange uttrykkene for politisk lammelse og ansvarsfraskrivelse fra menneskehetens store forpliktelse: å forvalte kloden.

Internasjonale politiske organisasjoner og nasjonale myndigheter må prioritere klimakrisen umiddelbart og utarbeide gjennomgripende tiltak for å bekjempe den. Tradisjonelt privilegerte nasjoner må frivillig finansiere omfattende miljøvernpolitikk i fattige land for å kompensere for de førstnevnte landenes lite bærekraftige økonomiske vekst og betale erstatning for de materielt privilegerte nasjonenes plyndring av planeten.

Vi krever og oppfordrer

Ekstremvær har allerede påvirket matproduksjonen.

Vi krever at myndighetene investerer i landbruksøkologisk, ekstremværbestandig matproduksjon for å unngå ytterligere økt risiko for sultkatastrofer.

Vi krever også et umiddelbart toppmøte for å redde isen i Arktis. Ekstremværet som ødelegger landbruket må begrenses.

Vi oppfordrer alle borgere verden over til å reagere og organisere seg mot dagens passivitet, blant annet når det gjelder urbefolkningens rettigheter, avkolonisering og oppreisning, og slik bli med i den globale bevegelsen som nå gjør opprør.

Vi må sammen gjøre alt som må til, med ikkevoldelige midler, for å få politikere og bedriftsledere til å våkne og handle. «Business as usual» er ikke lenger et alternativ. Verdens borgere vil ikke lenger finne seg i at dere svikter vårt ansvar overfor jordkloden.

Hver og en av oss i den materielt privilegerte verden må forstå at vi må leve liv som setter mindre fotavtrykk. Vi må forbruke mye mindre, ikke bare forsvare menneskerettighetene, men også ta det ansvaret vi har for å forvalte kloden.

Oppropet er organisert av dr. Richard House, Storbritannia. De over 100 underskriverne, akademikere, ledere, aktivister og kulturarbeidere, støtter en global bevegelse som arbeider for å forhindre arters utryddelse og klimakatastrofe: «The Extinction Rebellion Movement», som oppsto i Storbritannia tidligere i år og nå har avdelinger i nærmere 40 land:

