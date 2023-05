I look at you and you look at me

I see anger, terror, rage

You see privilege, arrogance, power

So, shamefully, I fail to see you

You fail, shamefully, to see me

How can we bridge this gap between us?

How can I see you

And how can you see me?

Or will we steel ourselves from the other

Relishing in our blindness, empowered

Rejecting knowledge of the other and turning instead

To prejudice, fear, uncertainty, and then hatred

Hate gis us cause, a false sense of power

Hate will not dowse the flames,

It will only feed the fire

What can I do?

I need to look into your world

I need to crawl under your skin

To feel the blood of pride coursing through your veins

And you, you need to really see me

To shake off the cloak of blame

Pointing a finger of trained indignation

At me, instead of seeing

A man who feels, who understands, who cares

A man who can reach across the gap and welcome you

If you will open the door