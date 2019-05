View this post on Instagram

‪Over 1,4 million on #SchoolStrike4Climate yesterday, according to latest update. 2083 places in 125 countries on all continents.‬ ‪“Biggest day of global climate action ever”says 350.org ‪And this is not even the beginning.‬ ‪Because we have done our homework. #FridayForFuture‬ ‪(Picture from Montreal, Canada yesterday )