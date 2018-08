Vurderer krav på opptil 50.000 kroner pr. passasjer etter 13 timers dårlig flyopplevelse London-Oslo

Dear Sir/Madam,

We are writing this joint complaint on behalf of passengers on board Norwegian flight D82803 originally scheduled for departure at 12:10 on the 10th of August 2018, arrived at 02.20 on the 11th of August 2018.

Beyond the exceptional delay, for which compensation and full refund of the tickets as prescribed by EU flight compensation regulation 261/2004 and established court practice would suffice, the experience for passengers on board the aircraft was so grievous we found it necessary to bring this to the special attention of Norwegian management, and seek additional damages.

What follows is a brief categorical summary of our points of complaint, as they relate to violations of the EU FCR 261/2004, especially articles 7, 9 and 14, as well as established court practice.

First, the delay. Records from OSL show that Norwegian landed two later flights from LGW on time the same day, the first departing as early as 15:05, nine hours prior to our final departure. Norwegian pointed to the brief Thunderstorm in the early afternoon, but documentation from Norwegian's handling company says the aircraft experienced a technical problem. This suggests Norwegian intentionally held back the flight and/or misinformed the passengers and later the public about the true cause of the delay. Given that a thunderstorm is an extraordinary circumstance while a technical problem is not, intentionally misleading customers and the public for financial gain would be investigated as attempted fraud should it be reported to the national enforcement body.

Second, the communication. Beyond repeatedly misinforming passengers about the delay, the crew provided hardly any information, even upon request. Written copies or information about EU air passenger rights were requested hourly, but never distributed or announced. The first announcement about food and beverages came after 6 hours, and about voluntary disembarking it came after 10 hours, despite endless requests from many passengers. Upon landing in Oslo no further information about assistance or compensation was provided either. On top of this lack of communication, there were several instances of crew members becoming very uncomfortable with passengers, making sarcastic comments and accusations.

Third, food and beverages. As the delay passed 3 hours, passengers began to request food and refreshments, as pr. EU air passenger rights, only to be told these would be arriving shortly. After 4.5 hours we were given a bottle of water each. After 6 hours we were given the choice between a bag of crisps or a brownie. The next 6 hours passed without any food or refreshments, including for the children and elderly on board. Perhaps most incredibly, after refusing passenger's requests for 11 hours, the captain announced there would now be a further delay because he was not legally allowed to take off without more water on board. Absurdly, this all unfolded just a few hundred feet from the terminal at Gatwick.

Fourth, voluntary disembarking. After 5 hours of delay, a number of passengers requested to voluntarily disembark, as allowed by EU air passenger rights, and have their ticket refunded as if cancelled, as established by court practice, but were told that this would be impossible. Only another 5 hours later were passengers finally allowed to disembark, causing a further delay to the flight which would have been avoided had regulations been followed.

Finally, the sheer absurdity. A flight that tanks twice on the runway, changes crew on the runway, does not have any food or drinks, can't find anyone to remove the staircase, and ends up taking longer than a flight to Hawaii from London to Oslo. You couldn't make this stuff up.

Given the many rights violated, the traumatic experience on board, and the great inconvenience of the long delay, the passengers are disappointed the Norwegian has not proactively reached out to us. However, we would like give Norwegian this opportunity to apologize and make a substantial offer for compensation.