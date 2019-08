View this post on Instagram

There is not one day goes by that I don’t miss you, you are my inspiration and I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. I couldn’t be prouder as a son. You have never pushed me into anything I didn’t want to, you always wanted me to do what makes me happy. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling now, I just want you to know how much I love you and how much you will be missed by all of us. You put a smile on everyone’s faces with your silly jokes and never failed to make anyone laugh. Thankyou for everything you have ever done for me I couldn’t ask for anyone better, I will make you proud I promise! RIP Dad❤️