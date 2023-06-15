Slik blir terminlisten for Premier League 2023/24

Fredag 11. august
20:00: Burnley – Man City
Lørdag 12. august
12:30: Arsenal – Nottingham Forest
15:00: AFC Bournemouth – West Ham
Brighton – Luton Town
Everton – Fulham
Sheff Utd – Crystal Palace
17:30 Newcastle – Aston Villa
Søndag 13 august
14:00 Brentford – Spurs
16:30 Chelsea – Liverpool
Mandag 14. august
20:00 Man Utd v Wolves
Lørdag 19. august
Aston Villa – Everton
Crystal Palace – Arsenal
Fulham – Brentford
Liverpool – AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town – Burnley
Man City – Newcastle
Nott'm Forest – Sheff Utd
Spurs – Man Utd
West Ham – Chelsea
Wolves – Brighton
Lørdag 26. august
AFC Bournemouth – Spurs
Arsenal – Fulham
Brentford – Crystal Palace
Brighton – West Ham
Burnley – Aston Villa
Chelsea – Luton Town
Everton – Wolves
Man Utd – Nott'm Forest
Newcastle – Liverpool
Sheff Utd – Man City
Lørdag 2. september
Arsenal – Man Utd
Brentford – AFC Bournemouth
Brighton – Newcastle
Burnley – Spurs
Chelsea – Nott'm Forest
Crystal Palace – Wolves
Liverpool – Aston Villa
Luton Town – West Ham
Man City – Fulham
Sheff Utd – Everton
Lørdag 16. september
AFC Bournemouth – Chelsea
Aston Villa – Crystal Palace
Everton – Arsenal
Fulham – Luton Town
Man Utd – Brighton
Newcastle – Brentford
Nott'm Forest – Burnley
Spurs – Sheff Utd
West Ham – Man City
Wolves – Liverpool
Lørdag 23. september
Arsenal – Spurs
Brentford – Everton
Brighton – AFC Bournemouth
Burnley – Man Utd
Chelsea – Aston Villa
Crystal Palace – Fulham
Liverpool – West Ham
Luton Town – Wolves
Man City – Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd – Newcastle
Lørdag 30. september
AFC Bournemouth – Arsenal
Aston Villa – Brighton
Everton – Luton Town
Fulham – Chelsea
Man Utd – Crystal Palace
Newcastle – Burnley
Nott'm Forest – Brentford
Spurs – Liverpool
West Ham – Sheff Utd
Wolves – Man City
Lørdag 7. oktober
Arsenal – Man City
Brighton – Liverpool
Burnley – Chelsea
Crystal Palace – Nott'm Forest
Everton – AFC Bournemouth
Fulham – Sheff Utd
Luton Town – Spurs
Man Utd – Brentford
West Ham – Newcastle
Wolves – Aston Villa
Lørdag 21. oktober
AFC Bournemouth – Wolves
Aston Villa – West Ham
Brentford – Burnley
Chelsea – Arsenal
Liverpool – Everton
Man City – Brighton
Newcastle – Crystal Palace
Nott'm Forest – Luton Town
Sheff Utd – Man Utd
Spurs – Fulham
Lørdag 28. oktober
AFC Bournemouth Burnley
Arsenal – Sheff Utd
Aston Villa – Luton Town
Brighton – Fulham
Chelsea – Brentford
Crystal Palace – Spurs
Liverpool – Nott'm Forest
Man Utd – Man City
West Ham – Everton
Wolves – Newcastle
Lørdag 4. november
Brentford – West Ham
Burnley – Crystal Palace
Everton – Brighton
Fulham – Man Utd
Luton Town – Liverpool
Man City – AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle – Arsenal
Nott'm Forest – Aston Villa
Sheff Utd – Wolves
Spurs – Chelsea
Lørdag 11. november
AFC Bournemouth – Newcastle
Arsenal – Burnley
Aston Villa – Fulham
Brighton – Sheff Utd
Chelsea – Man City
Crystal Palace – Everton
Liverpool – Brentford
Man Utd – Luton Town
West Ham – Nott'm Forest
Wolves – Spurs
Lørdag 25. november
Brentford – Arsenal
Burnley – West Ham
Everton – Man Utd
Fulham – Wolves
Luton Town – Crystal Palace
Man City – Liverpool
Newcastle – Chelsea
Nott'm Forest – Brighton
Sheff Utd – AFC Bournemouth
Spurs – Aston Villa
Lørdag 2. desember
AFC Bournemouth – Aston Villa
Arsenal – Wolves
Brentford – Luton Town
Burnley – Sheff Utd
Chelsea – Brighton
Liverpool – Fulham
Man City – Spurs
Newcastle – Man Utd
Nott'm Forest – Everton
West Ham – Crystal Palace
Lørdag 5. desember
Aston Villa – Man City
Brighton – Brentford
Everton – Newcastle
Fulham – Nott'm Forest
Luton Town – Arsenal
Sheff Utd – Liverpool
Spurs – West Ham
Wolves – Burnley
20:00 Crystal Palace – AFC Bournemouth
Onsdag 6. desember
20:00 Man Utd – Chelsea
Lørdag 9. desember
Aston Villa – Arsenal
Brighton – Burnley
Crystal Palace – Liverpool
Everton – Chelsea
Fulham – West Ham
Luton Town – Man City
Man Utd – AFC Bournemouth
Sheff Utd – Brentford
Spurs – Newcastle
Wolves – Nott'm Forest
Lørdag 16. desember
AFC Bournemouth – Luton Town
Arsenal – Brighton
Brentford – Aston Villa
Burnley – Everton
Chelsea – Sheff Utd
Liverpool – Man Utd
Man City – Crystal Palace
Newcastle – Fulham
Nott'm Forest – Spurs
West Ham – Wolves
Lørdag 23. desember
Aston Villa – Sheff Utd
Crystal Palace – Brighton
Fulham – Burnley
Liverpool – Arsenal
Luton Town – Newcastle
Man City – Brentford
Nott'm Forest – AFC Bournemouth
Spurs – Everton
West Ham – Man Utd
Wolves – Chelsea
Tirsdag 26. desember
AFC Bournemouth – Fulham
Arsenal – West Ham
Brentford – Wolves
Brighton – Spurs
Burnley – Liverpool
Chelsea – Crystal Palace
Everton – Man City
Man Utd – Aston Villa
Newcastle – Nott'm Forest
Sheff Utd – Luton Town
Lørdag 30. desember
Aston Villa – Burnley
Crystal Palace – Brentford
Fulham – Arsenal
Liverpool – Newcastle
Luton Town – Chelsea
Man City – Sheff Utd
Nott'm Forest – Man Utd
Spurs – AFC Bournemouth
West Ham – Brighton
Wolves – Everton
Lørdag 13. januar
AFC Bournemouth – Liverpool
Arsenal – Crystal Palace
Brentford – Nott'm Forest
Brighton – Wolves
Burnley – Luton Town
Chelsea – Fulham
Everton – Aston Villa
Man Utd – Spurs
Newcastle – Man City
Sheff Utd – West Ham
*Kampene blir spilt helgene 13. og 20. januar.
Tirsdag 30. januar
Aston Villa – Newcastle
Fulham – Everton
Luton Town – Brighton
Nott'm Forest – Arsenal
Spurs – Brentford
West Ham – AFC Bournemouth
Wolves – Man Utd
20:00 Crystal Palace – Sheff Utd
Onsdag 31. januar
20:00 Liverpool – Chelsea
20:00 Man City – Burnley
Lørdag 3. februar
AFC Bournemouth – Nott'm Forest
Arsenal – Liverpool
Brentford – Man City
Brighton – Crystal Palace
Burnley – Fulham
Chelsea – Wolves
Everton – Spurs
Man Utd – West Ham
Newcastle – Luton Town
Sheff Utd – Aston Villa
Lørdag 10. februar
Aston Villa – Man Utd
Crystal Palace – Chelsea
Fulham – AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool – Burnley
Luton Town – Sheff Utd
Man City – Everton
Nott'm Forest – Newcastle
Spurs – Brighton
West Ham – Arsenal
Wolves – Brentford
Lørdag 17. februar
Brentford – Liverpool
Burnley – Arsenal
Everton – Crystal Palace
Fulham – Aston Villa
Luton Town – Man Utd
Man City – Chelsea
Newcastle – AFC Bournemouth
Nott'm Forest – West Ham
Sheff Utd – Brighton
Spurs – Wolves
Lørdag 24. februar
AFC Bournemouth – Man City
Arsenal – Newcastle
Aston Villa – Nott'm Forest
Brighton – Everton
Chelsea – Spurs
Crystal Palace – Burnley
Liverpool – Luton Town
Man Utd – Fulham
West Ham – Brentford
Wolves – Sheff Utd
Lørdag 2. mars
Brentford – Chelsea
Burnley – AFC Bournemouth
Everton – West Ham
Fulham – Brighton
Luton Town – Aston Villa
Man City – Man Utd
Newcastle – Wolves
Nott'm Forest – Liverpool
Sheff Utd – Arsenal
Spurs – Crystal Palace
Lørdag 9. mars
AFC Bournemouth – Sheff Utd
Arsenal – Brentford
Aston Villa – Spurs
Brighton – Nott'm Forest
Chelsea – Newcastle
Crystal Palace – Luton Town
Liverpool – Man City
Man Utd – Everton
West Ham – Burnley
Wolves – Fulham
Lørdag 16. mars
Arsenal – Chelsea
Brighton – Man City
Burnley – Brentford
Crystal Palace – Newcastle
Everton – Liverpool
Fulham – Spurs
Luton Town – Nott'm Forest
Man Utd – Sheff Utd
West Ham – Aston Villa
Wolves – AFC Bournemouth
Lørdag 30. mars
AFC Bournemouth – Everton
Aston Villa – Wolves
Brentford – Man Utd
Chelsea – Burnley
Liverpool – Brighton
Man City – Arsenal
Newcastle – West Ham
Nott'm Forest – Crystal Palace
Sheff Utd – Fulham
Spurs – Luton Town
Tirsdag 2. april
AFC Bournemouth – Crystal Palace
Arsenal – Luton Town
Brentford – Brighton
Burnley – Wolves
Nott'm Forest – Fulham
West Ham – Spurs
Onsdag 3. april
Chelsea – Man Utd
Newcastle – Everton
20:00 Liverpool – Sheff Utd
20:00 Man City – Aston Villa
Lørdag 6. april
Aston Villa – Brentford
Brighton – Arsenal
Crystal Palace – Man City
Everton – Burnley
Fulham – Newcastle
Luton Town – AFC Bournemouth
Man Utd – Liverpool
Sheff Utd – Chelsea
Spurs – Nott'm Forest
Wolves – West Ham
Lørdag 13. april
AFC Bournemouth – Man Utd
Arsenal – Aston Villa
Brentford – Sheff Utd
Burnley – Brighton
Chelsea – Everton
Liverpool – Crystal Palace
Man City – Luton Town
Newcastle – Spurs
Nott'm Forest – Wolves
West Ham – Fulham
Lørdag 20. april
Aston Villa – AFC Bournemouth
Brighton – Chelsea
Crystal Palace – West Ham
Everton – Nott'm Forest
Fulham – Liverpool
Luton Town – Brentford
Man Utd – Newcastle
Sheff Utd – Burnley
Spurs – Man City
Wolves – Arsenal
Lørdag 27. april
AFC Bournemouth – Brighton
Aston Villa – Chelsea
Everton – Brentford
Fulham – Crystal Palace
Man Utd – Burnley
Newcastle – Sheff Utd
Nott'm Forest – Man City
Spurs – Arsenal
West Ham – Liverpool
Wolves – Luton Town
Lørdag 4. mai
Arsenal – AFC Bournemouth
Brentford – Fulham
Brighton – Aston Villa
Burnley – Newcastle
Chelsea – West Ham
Crystal Palace – Man Utd
Liverpool – Spurs
Luton Town – Everton
Man City – Wolves
Sheff Utd – Nott'm Forest
Lørdag 11. mai
AFC Bournemouth – Brentford
Aston Villa – Liverpool
Everton – Sheff Utd
Fulham – Man City
Man Utd – Arsenal
Newcastle – Brighton
Nott'm Forest – Chelsea
Spurs – Burnley
West Ham – Luton Town
Wolves – Crystal Palace
Søndag 19. mai
16:00 Arsenal – Everton
16:00 Brentford – Newcastle
16:00 Brighton – Man Utd
16:00 Burnley – Nott'm Forest
16:00 Chelsea – AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Crystal Palace – Aston Villa
16:00 Liverpool – Wolves
16:00 Luton Town – Fulham
16:00 Man City – West Ham
16:00 Sheff Utd – Spurs