Slik blir terminlisten for Premier League 2023/24

Premier League har offentliggjort terminlisten for 2023/2024-sesongen. Erling Braut Haaland og Manchester City åpner borte mot nyopprykkede Burnley. Martin Ødegaards Arsenal tar imot Nottingham Forest i første runde.

SKAL FORSVARE TITTELEN: Erling Braut Haaland, poserte med pokalen da han feiret Premier League-tittelen 21. mai. Foto: OLI SCARFF / AFP / NTB
  • Herman Folvik
  • Mikal Emil Aaserud

Det melder Premier League selv torsdag morgen.

Første runde – som spilles mellom 11. og 14. august – byr også på et ordentlig storoppgjør. Da møtes Chelsea og Liverpool på Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United tar for øvrig imot Wolverhampton på hjemmebane i ligaåpningen.

Premier League 2023/24 avsluttes for øvrig 19. mai 2024 og har vinterpause mellom 13-20. januar.

Champions League-gruppespillet starter 19. september. Finalen er 1. juni.

Fotball-EM 2024 spilles i Tyskland fra 14. juni til 14. juli.

Sjekk VGs sportskalender for de neste store hendelsene og hvor du kan se på TV.

FØRSTE RUNDE: Slik spilles første PL-runde.

