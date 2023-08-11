Premier League
|S
|V
|U
|T
|M
|P
|1
|Manchester City FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2 – 02
|3
|2
|Arsenal FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0 – 00
|0
|2
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0 – 00
|0
|2
|Bournemouth AFC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0 – 00
|0
|2
|Brentford FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0 – 00
|0
- Champions League
- Europaliga
- Nedrykk
