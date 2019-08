View this post on Instagram

Wow, my first race as a professional rider! What a great team I've come to! These two days have just been fantastic, and of course very tough 😎🚴‍♀️ I've learned some new things already. Although we were not paid for the effort, we will continue to fight 💪 Looking forward to many more races with the girls in @fdj_naqui_fut this month. 📸: @patricefouques 1#fdj #lapierre #shimano #elite #sis #merlot #lazer #kreizbreizhelites