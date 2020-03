Norsk sykkelproff i karantene har ikke fått forlate hotellet på en uke: - Jeg er OK

View this post on Instagram

Hi all. So probobly many of you already know. Due to the covid-19 virus spread, I’m currently in a 14 days quaratine, in a hotel in Abu Dhabi. There have been some cases in the hotel I’m staying at, and that’s why the health authorities follows this WHO protocol. I want to clearify. I’m ok. Thanks for all messeges latly. I would like to say thank you to the hotel manager and his staff, and UAE Team Emirates in this difficult situation. In one way I’m lucky because we stay in a really nice hotel and have excellent service. On the other hand it is hard to stay that long time away from my family and friends, and of course no freedom to walk or ride outside. Most of all I feel sorry for the people who suffers more from this virus and stays in hospitals. The racing calander the next month will be effected. It is still too early to say when I will be back in competition. Hopefully the time will pass quickly and we can all start to live normal again. Best regards from Abu Dhabi 👋