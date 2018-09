Politikere mener niåring bør kastes ut av skolen for ikke å stå under nasjonalsangen

«Advance Australia Fair» Australias nasjonalsang i 1984, men ble komponert i 1878 av Peter Dodds McCormick. Australia benyttet før det «God Save the Queen» som sin nasjonalsang. Australians all let us rejoice, For we are young and free; We've golden soil and wealth for toil, Our home is girt by sea; Our land abounds in Nature's gifts Of beauty rich and rare; In history's page, let every stage Advance Australia fair! In joyful strains then let us sing, "Advance Australia fair!"

When gallant Cook from Albion sail'd, To trace wide oceans o'er, True British courage bore him on, Till he landed on our shore. Then here he raised Old England's flag, The standard of the brave; With all her faults we love her still, "Britannia rules the wave!" In joyful strains then let us sing "Advance Australia fair!"

Beneath our radiant southern Cross, We'll toil with hearts and hands; To make this Commonwealth of ours Renowned of all the lands; For those who've come across the seas We've boundless plains to share; With courage let us all combine To advance Australia fair. In joyful strains then let us sing «Advance Australia fair!»

While other nations of the globe Behold us from afar, We'll rise to high renown and shine Like our glorious southern star; From England, Scotia, Erin's Isle, Who come our lot to share, Let all combine with heart and hand To advance Australia fair! In joyful strains then let us sing «Advance Australia fair!»

Shou'd foreign foe e'er sight our coast, Or dare a foot to land, We'll rouse to arms like sires of yore To guard our native strand; Britannia then shall surely know, Beyond wide ocean's roll, Her sons in fair Australia's land Still keep a British soul. In joyful strains the let us sing «Advance Australia fair!»

Kilde: Wikipedia