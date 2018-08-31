Will sue the murder suspect Farouk Abdulhak in London

During all these years they have done everything possible to make Yemeni citizen Farouk Abdulhak give himself up to the police in Britain and face justice.

Again and again they have made requests and appeals to the suspect and his family.

The Magnussen family want him to return to Britain and explain exactly what happened in his own London flat in March 2008, in the night their 23 year old daughter Martine Vik Magnussen was raped and killed.

All efforts were in vain. Now the family Vik Magnussen will increase the pressure on the suspected killer and his family.

Increase the pressure

Martine Vik Magnussen’s body was found in the basement below the apartment building where her fellow student Farouk Abdulhak lived. He is the son of one of the Middle East´s wealthiest men.

Abdulhak escaped to his father´s native country Yemen before the murder was uncovered.

Scotland Yard has no other suspect than Abdulhak, who is wanted for murder. British authorities have sent an extradition request to Yemen, but the two countries don´t have an extradition treaty, so Abdulhak would have to come voluntarily.

This time, Martine Vik Magnussen´s parents will try a new approach. They will take him to court.

«We hope that this will help us put increased legal pressure on the suspect», said Kristin Vik, Martine´s mother.

Fakta: FACTS On March 4th 2008 Martine Vik Magnussen was raped and killed in London. She was found in the basement of the apartment building where her fellow student Farouk Abdulhak lived. Vik Magnussen and Abdulhak were last seen together boarding a taxi after a visit to the Maddox night club in Mayfair. He escaped to his home country Yemen after the misdeed. Farouk Abdulhak is the son of Shaher Abdulhak and Rowayda Michael Besher. The father is one of the Middle East´s wealthiest men. Scotland Yard has only one suspect in the murder case, Farouk Abdulhak. As the UK and Yemen have no extradition treaty, Abdulhak must report voluntarily to British police for questioning and a possible trial.

«Our chance»

With Martine´s father, Odd Petter Magnussen and her sister and brother, Mathilde and Magnus, Kristin Vik has submitted a civil subpoena to the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, which hears criminal cases in Greater London.

«We had been hoping that this case would be solved by making him return to England and face trial for the crime he is suspected of. This has not happened. So now this is our chance to create some progress in the case», said Odd Petter Magnussen.

The parents emphasized that money is not important in this connection.

«Even if such lawsuits must be founded on a financial claim, we primarily wish to obtain a constructive response from the suspect, and possibly his father», said Kristin Vik.

In March this year, Kristin Vik made an exclusive interview with Aftenposten. She said «Nobody should be able to just run away, like Farouk Abdulhak did.»

Hope it will make him return

This lawsuit means that a judge for the first time must make a decision on the civil affairs aspect of the case.

If they are going to get the court´s agreement, the judge must conclude that there is a preponderance of evidence (51 per cent or more) that Abdulhak committed the act of murder that he is wanted for and suspected of.

«A civil affairs sentence could be enforced if the Magnussen family win acceptance for a financial claim. In order for this to happen, the court must decide that the suspect Farouk Abdulhak is more than probably guilty of murdering Martine», said Patick Lundevall-Unger.

He is the counsel for Martine Vik Magnussen´s parents, sister and brother along with his colleague Truls Haldorsen in the law firm Avocado Advokater.

England has different rules for default than Norway, but what the countries do have in common is the question of attachment to the country (England) and presenting notice of the subpoena.

If there will be no response from Abdulhak, the judge may pass a so called default judgement.

The purpose of these legal steps is to bring the suspect or his father to the negotiating table, according to the two lawyers.

«If there is no response from them and their lawyers, we think there is a good chance that the financial claim will get through. Then the suspect will be severely affected, by the fact that a sentence is hung around his neck. Not a criminal judgement that will send him to jail, but still a sentence that will have consequences for him», said Truls Haldorsen.

The parents of the murder victim Martine Vik Magnussen hope this legal action will result in Abdulhak´s returning to England and have his case tried in court.

Commented for the first time

In connection with the 10th anniversary of the murder, the suspect´s father, Shaher Abdulhak (80) commented for the first time on the situation:

«We are sending our heartfelt and sincere condolences to the Magnussen family», he wrote in a statement which was communicated to Aftenposten via his British lawyer Michael O´Cane.

Abdulhak added that the Norwegian family have done their best these years to try and solve «this terrible incident».

He also stated that the Abdulhak family will support the Magnussen family´s efforts to solve the case.

«May God bless the family of the deceased», he concluded his letter.

Shaher Abdulhak is running his business empire from the offices of Mac Investments in Cairo, Egypt. He reportedly never ever gave an interview, and has refused to comment on the charges against his son.

Forbes Magazine ranked Shaher Abdulhak the fourth richest businessman in the Middle East, with a fortune of several billion dollars.

No response from Abdulhak

Aftenposten´s reporters have several times visited the family´s home in Cairo in an attempt to contact Mr. Abdulhak.