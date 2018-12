Trump hevder at statsansatte takker ham for at de ikke får jobbe. Selv sier mange av dem noe helt annet.

We had a baby two months ago (10/24/18); I have been on unpaid leave since then. Husband works with USFS, is our primary earner. Without his income, I don’t know what we will do. We have enough in savings to cover the mortgage in January, but beyond that... 🤷🏻‍♀️#ShutdownStories pic.twitter.com/2EV4qAXC0C