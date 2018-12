Han introduserte Kim Jong-un for Dennis Rodman. Nå kan han bli holdt i et hemmelig kinesisk fengsel i et halvår.

View this post on Instagram

After seeing us filming the streets of Sariwon, the man on the bicycle gave us a courteous smile as he rode by our crew. Visiting Sariwon is always a pleasant surprise just walking down the streets, waving hello and people watching can make my day