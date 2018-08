Dear @trish_regan. We did some quick research on #Denmark’s global rankings (https://t.co/IYtJ4jU2th). Useful context to your story abt state of affairs in my country. Go see 🇩🇰 for yourself (we would love to assist) although lack of cupcake cafés probl will be disappointing 😊 pic.twitter.com/BwU1wukSsV