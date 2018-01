To døde, 17 skadet under skyting på skole i Kentucky

LATEST update from @GovMattBevin on the deadly school shooting in Kentucky:



-2 are dead, 15-year-old male & female



-19 injured, 14 of them have gunshot wounds



-Suspect is a 15-year-old male student who was apprehended at the scene & remains in custody