Hetebølgen har gitt strålende vær her hjemme. Nå kan den gi rekordsmelting på Grønland.

Map (left) shows 2 m temperature on Tuesday afternoon Greenland time. Greenish: above, bluish: below 0°C.

Graph (right) shows % of ice sheet with melting (https://t.co/laSKrJXKFI). Red: 2019, green: 2012. Based on NCEP reanalyses, we expect the 2nd largest melt event since 1950. pic.twitter.com/J725L1eJWs